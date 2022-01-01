The Tamil Nadu Health Department will be inoculating 33.2 lakh students with Covaxin from January 3 onwards. All the children will be administered the vaccine following ICMR guidelines, the state's Public Health Department said in a statement.

Vaccination camps will be organised on school campuses or parents can take children to the nearby primary health centres where Covaxin is stocked up. It said that the children's group is now under the maximum priority of the government as they are at high risk and would take the virus home.

READ ALSO : COVID: WHO deems Omicron risk as 'very high', says it could ravage health systems

The department has directed schools to appoint a teacher as a liaison officer to furnish the 15-18 age group details for vaccination as children born before 2007 are eligible. Children, according to the Health Department officials, will be encouraged to motivate each other to get vaccinated and proper awareness will be conducted among children to get them vaccinated.