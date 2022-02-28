The first batch of evacuees from Ukraine reach Romania via Suceava border crossing, to travel to Bucharest for their onward journey to India (Pic: PTI/MEA)

Indian students and nationals stuck in war-torn Ukraine are coming back — one flight at a time. Nearly 100 students from Gujarat, who are studying in various universities of Ukraine, were welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday morning as they arrived in Gandhinagar. Seven students from Uttarakhand who are also studying in Ukraine, returned to Dehradun early Monday morning.

But students from across India are still stuck in the country facing Russia's wrath. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said he had communicated the list of Meghalaya students stuck in Ukraine to the Centre and was assured all the help. In a tweet today, Sangma wrote, "Communicated list of students from Meghalaya stuck in Ukraine to Foreign Sect GOI. He has assured all the help."

The students hailing from Gujarat landed from Ukraine in Mumbai and Delhi under Operation Ganga and were brought back to Gujarat in Volvo buses. Last evening, as many as seven students reached Rajkot after they were evacuated from the war-torn country. In Vadodara, 17 students, studying in Ukraine reached the city. Parents and teachers expressed relief and happiness after their wards returned home.

According to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the students were evacuated from Ukraine on Flight AI 1942 and reached the state at 6 am. The students include Tamanna Tyagi, Prerna Bisht, Shivani Joshi, Attaulla Malik, Mohammad Mukarram, and Urvashi Jantwal.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a dedicated Twitter account has been set up 'OpGanga' to assist Operation Ganga. Thousands of Indian nations are being brought back via a bunch of flights from the crisis-hit region in the past few days.