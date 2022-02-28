The Indian Embassy in Romania has asked students not to pay anyone for transportation from the Romanian border to Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

The embassy tweeted that it has been informed that some people are charging money for the transportation of Indian students from the Romanian border to Bucharest.

All services provided by the embassy, including travel to Bucharest, are free to Indian students, the embassy said. "Pl. note that all services provided by the Embassy are free, including transport to Bucharest. Please do not pay money to anyone," reads the tweet.

Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, announced in a media briefing that 8,000 Indians had left Ukraine since the first advisory was released. "Six evacuation flights have landed in India, bringing back 1,396 students and Indian citizens. These are four flights from Bucharest and two from Budapest," Bagchi said.

Additionally, he said that three more flights will land in India in the next 24 hours, returning Indian citizens. "Two among them will be from Bucharest – one to Delhi and one to Mumbai – and the third flight will come from Budapest," he said.

Meanwhile, an Air India Express aircraft left India on February 28 afternoon from Mumbai. It is scheduled to bring back 182 stranded nationals from Romania's capital.