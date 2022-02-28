The Digital Skills Academy at IIT Madras has initiated an upskilling programme called Premier Banker in partnership with InFact Pro. The requirements state that candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline or be in the second or third year of their graduation. Prior experience in the finance or banking sector would be considered ideal but is not a prerequisite.

The programme is expected to provide detailed knowledge of banking and finance, digital banking, mutual funds, analysis and forecast of financial health and banking and financial toolkit.

Following the completion of level 1, the students will be guided to work in the banking environment for six months. The successful completion of the course will enable candidates to receive a certificate from the Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras. The course instruction will be in English. The programme will have 250 hours of theory. The course fee is Rs 59,000 (tax included).

Interested candidates can access the official website of IIT Madras – iitm.ac.in or Infact Pro's website – infactpro.com, to get all the details and enrol.