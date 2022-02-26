Amid conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the government has stepped up the evacuation process of Indians stranded in the war-torn country, mostly students.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, "Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to GOI to execute urgent evacuation."

Meanwhile, the MEA has issued advisory that, "All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kiev."

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that the first batch of evacuees from the war-hit nation has reached Romania via the Suceava border crossing.