Family members of students stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine display a placard during a protest near the Embassy of the Russian Federation (Pic: PTI)

Amid the crisis in Ukraine, the plight of Indian students keep coming from the war zone. Reema Singh, a medical student and daughter of ruling Janata Dal-United MLA Rajiv Kumar Singh, contacted her father on Friday and informed that she is safe.

"My daughter went to Ukraine for medical study in the first week of January this year. In a telephonic conversation, she said that she and other students are safe. The Ukrainian authorities has contacted students and informed them to pack only one hand bag. They will be dropped at the Romanian border which is just 30 km away from the place currently they are staying," Rajiv Singh, the MLA from Tarapur constituency, in Munger said.

"My daughter and other students are safe and need not to panic. The Russian troops are targeting military establishments and not the civilian areas. The Indian government has made a provision to rescue students through the Romania and Poland border situated on the west side of Ukraine," he added.

Besides Reema Singh, three more students of Munger district are trapped in Ukraine. Several students of Bihar shared pictures of Ukraine. Many of them were walking on the roads heading towards Polish and Romanian borders.

A student of Denlo Heliski medical college in Lviv city said that a group of 40 Indian students were heading towards the Ukraine-Poland border, but their college bus dropped them before the border.

Sanjana Rathore, a third year medical student and resident of Vaishali, is another student trapped there. In a video message, she said: "We have witnessed air strike on the airport yesterday and frequent shelling. The authorities could cut the internet line anytime. How would we contact our parents back home in Bihar. We are urging (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar for a quick rescue operation to save our lives."

Pravin Kumar Bharti, another medical student and native of Saharsa, is also trapped. Meanwhile, Industry Minister S. Shahnawaz Hussain said that the government is committed to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine, and will bear the expenses of their air tickets.

Nitish Kumar also said that the officials are in touch with the External Affairs Ministry and making efforts to carry out rescue operations.