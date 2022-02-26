In the light of the hijab row, Muslim students at a PU college in Bengaluru questioned the decision of allowing turbans in classrooms while restricting hijabs. To avoid any untoward incident, the college authorities conducted discussions with students to ensure that they are aware of and understand the interim order of the Karnataka High Court.

Girl students of Mount Carmel PU College come to college with their hijabs and before they enter the classrooms, they remove it. “There were no issues with the interim order, there are around 300 Muslim students in college and we have a separate room for them to change. However, the question of why turbans are not ordered to be removed was raised by a few girls,” said Principal Babitha Saldanha.

As per the principal, the issue has been coming up since the college reopened on February 14 and again on Tuesday, when Deputy Director of Pre-University Education (DDPUE), Bengaluru North, GK Sriram, dropped by the college for a routine inspection.

The Sikh girl was asked by the college about the viability of removing the turban before she attended classes, the principal informed. It was then that the student explained about the sacredness of the turban and how she had been baptised according to Sikh customs and the college decided not to push her any further. The DDPUE as well as the college clarified that the interim order referred to only saffron shawls and hijab.

“It is a non-issue and we told the girls the order specified only hijabs and saffron shawls,” the DDPUE told TNIE.

The college got in touch with the girl's father who got back to them via email with an explanation about the importance and sacredness of the turban as the girl is an Amritdhari (baptised) Sikh. The principal informed that she was not prevented from entering the class and the allegations that claimed that the college had demanded that she remove her turban are false. All interactions were open and cordial, she said.