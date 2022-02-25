A medical student from Kerala who is in her 20s, Arundhathi, anxiously spoke to a local TV channel in Ukraine about their limited stock of food and water. They were asked to move to the bunkers of the university hostel as soon as possible and only with their essentials, she said, and added that network coverage might go out anytime.

It is since February 24 that Ukraine has been facing the onslaught of Russia.

Via the video call the medical student was making, her and the ordeal of 60 other students, who were packed in the congested bunker, was obvious. There was very dim light and students were seated on the floor, holding on to their essentials and backpacks.

Arundhathi also shared how huge explosions could be heard and they were extremely concerned about their safety.

Yet another student, Ashra, who is pursuing her education in a centrally-located university in Ukraine, shared how she and other students were worried because there was no guidance in place.

"There are 200-300 students from Kerala alone on our campus. We are not getting any clear guidance on what to do. Initially, we were asked to move to the bunker. When we packed our bags and reached there, our university head asked us to go back to our hostel room. So we came back. Movement is very risky in these times," Ashra said, as quoted in a report by PTI.

Two professional students, Swalika and Ameya, are waiting for instructions from authorities with regards to shifting to the nearest bunker. They were told that at any point in time, water and power supply might be halted. They were worried about contacting their families back in Kerala, not being able to withdraw money from ATMs, limited food storage and so on.