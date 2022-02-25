Over 1,200 students hailing from Maharastra are now trapped in war-hit Ukraine and efforts are being made to get them back home safely, informed Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday, February 25.

Information about the students was being gathered at the district level, the minister shared and added that helpline numbers were set up for the same, as stated in a report by PTI.

The students who are stranded in Ukraine or their parents and relatives can get in touch with the state control room on 022-22027990, WhatsApp number 9321587143 and email ID controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in, the minister said.

The minister also shared that his department is already collating information with regards to exactly how many people from Maharashtra have been stranded in Ukraine. They have managed to establish contact with 300 students and their parents as well, he said.

Earlier in the day, Uday Samant, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharastra, had informed that he had reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by writing to him. He urged him to make the necessary arrangements required to help the 1,200 students from Maharastra who are stuck in Ukraine. The same demand was made to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar via separate letters.