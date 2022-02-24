NSUI (National Students' Union of India) activists staged a protest in front of the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, February 24 and their demand was the safe return of Indian students who are stuck in Ukraine.

When Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, in an early morning address, announced a military operation against Ukraine, panic ensued.

Neeraj Kundan, who is the National President of NSUI, Indian National Congress' student wing, pointed out that it is since the last ten days that a war-like situation is prevailing in Ukraine and many parents are worried about the same hence, are appealing to the government for the safe return of their children.

"There are about 20,000 youths working and studying in Ukraine. The students are already burdened with huge loans and now, during this tough situation, airlines are charging Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh to bring them back," said Kundan, as quoted in a report by PTI.

Even the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) implored the government to communicate and coordinate with students so that necessary arrangements can be made for their evacuation.

Mohammad Salman Ahmad, President, SIO, said that the reports of Indian students stranded is distressing and that it is the responsibility of the Government of India to ensure their safe return. He added that efforts need to be made to arrange for special flights for Indian students stuck in Ukraine.