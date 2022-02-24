Whether exams should be conducted offline or online after a two-year-long online education has been the raging debate across campuses. Some students of the Banaras Hindu University have been protesting for the past four days, demanding online examination, said sources.

While these students have demanded a complete online form of exams after online education, another section of students think that a postponement and reduction of the syllabus would be a better way forward for them. "Offline examination cannot be cleared after a year of online study. No knowledge and education of any kind can be obtained from online education, it can only be an eyewash. That's why we should oppose the online medium of education in every way. We should demand a postponement of exams for two months and the syllabus should be slashed by 50 per cent. In these two months, the teachers should teach this half of the syllabus in the offline mode," said Anupam, a member of the Bhagat Singh Chatra Morcha (BCM).

The BCM, a student organisation based in BHU, said that online education is "completely in the interest of domestic and foreign corporate companies". "Online education has been brought in so that educational institutions can be handed over to the corporate. And they continue to make huge profits through the indiscriminate sale of mobile and data. Do you all want this kind of "non-knowledge" education, where we study and sit for exams only to get a degree? Obviously, not all of us want this," said a statement from the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha.

The administration is yet to come out with a final verdict on the issue.