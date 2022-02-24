Several Indian students in Ukraine made their way to the Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Thursday, February 24, to seek the embassy's assistance. This was after the military operation initiated by Russia targetting several cities in Ukraine.

The students demanded that their safety and security be assured by the embassy.

Government sources said the embassy organised "safe premises for the students nearby and the students were moved in there", as stated in a report by PTI. The process took some time because of the situation in Kyiv, they informed. A source said that there is no Indian national who is stranded outside the embassy and that as and when new students arrive, they are being moved to the safe premises.

Over 200 students were provided with shelter, the embassy informed.

Later on, the Indian ambassador to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy, interacted with Indian students and reassured them that all possible assistance will be provided. She acknowledged that it has been an anxious day for them as their flights were cancelled.

The ambassador also said that as martial law has been imposed, many people cannot be together adding that this is why the conscious decision to keep them outside was taken for the authorities to see the numbers. He also added that it led to deliberations and a place for their accommodation.

Sources shared that the Indian Embassy was assisting Indian nationals and students. Over 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine.