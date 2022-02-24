A truck carrying question papers of Class XII (HSC - Higher Secondary Education) Maharastra Board examinations caught fire in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and the question paper sets of the various subjects were gutted on the morning of Wednesday, February 23, shared an official.

The question paper sets were of the Pune division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and were being taken from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra and it's then that the incident took place, the official informed, as stated in a report by PTI.

The Class XII offline examination of the state Board are scheduled to commence from March 4.

Near Sangamner ghat in Ahmednagar district, the truck caught fire and the boxes that were carrying the question papers were up in a blaze and later, were spotted scattered on the road, Sharad Gosavi, Chairperson, MSBSHSE, informed. Manoj Patil, Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police (SP), said that it was at around 7 am the incident took place.

"As per the preliminary information, smoke started billowing from the truck when it was moving. The driver and other occupants jumped out. Soon, the truck caught fire and the paper sets were gutted," the SP said, as quoted in a report by PTI.

Once informed about the fire, the police and fire brigade personnel made their way to the spot immediately and they put the fire out, the SP informed.