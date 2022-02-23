Gurugram University will not be bowing down to the students' demand to conduct online examinations and will be going ahead with offline exams. It is in the “best interest of students” that the decision was taken on Wednesday, February 23.

It was at a special meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Dinesh Kumar, that the decision was taken, stated a report in PTI. All the deans, heads of departments and principles of the colleges who are affiliated with it were also a part of the meeting.

“Based on the suggestions of everyone in the meeting and keeping in mind the quality of education, in the interest of the students, it was decided that the examinations would be conducted as per the guidelines given by the university earlier,” an official said, as quoted in a report by PTI.

The Vice-Chancellor, in a message to students, shared that it was not about exams, but about getting a degree. This is related to the future of thousands of students. It is the future of the students which was kept in mind when the decision was taken, he informed.

On Tuesday, February 22, police had to use mild force to disperse those students who were protesting against offline examinations near Gurugram University. The students blocked the road which is in front of the university in Sector 51 while others took to social media to make their displeasure against the government and the university known.