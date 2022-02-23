All of the 513 students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) who appeared for placements have been placed, thanks to the 662 offers that came their way during the lateral and final placements for the PGP and PGPBA Class of 2020-22.

"Overall, there has been a 37 per cent increase in the number of offers YoY, driven primarily by Consulting and Product Management roles. Strategy Consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among the students, followed by Product Management and Finance,” shared Harsh Agrawal, Placement Representative, as quoted in a report by PTI.

Consulting companies made 248 offers, out of which, Accenture made 51 offers and Boston Consulting Group came up with 30 offers, a statement from IIMB informed on Wednesday, February 23.

Kearney (27), Bain & Company (26) and McKinsey & Company (22) are the top recruiters.

When it comes to the domain of IT (Information Technology) and product management, 114 offers were made. Microsft made 17 while OYO made 11. As far as the e-commerce field is concerned, Amazon offered 37 jobs while Paytm offered 16. And from the finance domain, 71 offers were made.

Among the banks, Goldman Sachs made 22 offers, leading the pack. It was followed by Avendus Capital making seven offers, Citi Bank and Deutsche Bank making five offers each.

The statement also mentioned that several companies have shown interest in recruiting the first batch of MBA Analytics students.