Two medical students in Madhya Pradesh's Indore were caught copying with the help of modern Bluetooth devices placed deftly in the ears and fixed to the vest, an official said on February 21. A flying squad of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) caught the students of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College while they were writing their final-year MBBS examination, the official said.

"One of the students had hidden a small device with a SIM in his vest, which was being used as a mobile phone. Another student was found with a normal mobile on which phone calls were being made during the examination," the official said. Both of them had placed Bluetooth-powered microphones in their ears for copying in such a way that no one would not notice or be able to see them, he said.

DAVV Vice-Chancellor Renu Jain said, "We think these microphones were surgically fitted in the ears of both the students. Cases have been prepared against both the students. A committee of DAVV will take a decision in this regard."

Rachna Thakur, the deputy registrar at DAVV told The Free Press Journal, "We confiscated the equipment and registered cases of use of unfair means (UFM) in the exam. The cases will be placed before the UFP (unfair practices) committee for deciding on the punishment. The university will also serve notices on the examination centre for negligence"

MGM Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the college management has shared all the information with DAVV, which will take suitable action in this regard.