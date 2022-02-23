In collaboration with Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata, the Government of Tripura will be establishing a film institute. This was informed by Minister of Information and Cultural Affairs, Sushanta Chowdhury, on Wednesday, February 23.

A budgetary provision of Rs 5.75 crore will be made this year regarding the same as the process to establish the film institute is gaining pace, the minister shared, as stated in a report by PTI.

The minister was speaking at the inaugural function of the second Bangladesh Film Festival in Agartala. He informed that a team from the department will be visiting Kolkata to ensure that the much-awaited plan moves forward. He also hoped that a team from Satyajit Ray Film Institute would visit the state so that their plan for a film institute can be fast-tracked.

The minister went on to share how the film industry creates several job opportunities for professionals and youngsters as well. "It is not the fact only actors and actresses make money. A film industry requires a lot of professionals — directors, singers, musicians, light and sound artistes, photographers, lyricists and scriptwriters. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb himself is interested in the project. We will make it possible at the earliest", he said, as quoted in a report by PTI.

They hoped for expertise from all film institutes and help from Bangladesh as well, the minister shared. Plans are also on to organise Bangladesh Film Festival in all the districts and sub-divisions of the state, the minister informed.