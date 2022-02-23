Mid-day meals have been missing from schools in Maharashtra, which have resumed offline operations since last month. As per the information provided in the note, a total of 1.02 crore students from 85,761 schools are benefitted from the Mid-Day Meal Scheme

Starting March 15, the Mid-Day Meal Scheme will resume in its original form in all schools across Maharashtra. The Directorate of School Education has issued a circular in this connection on February 22, The Indian Express reported. Referring to the growing demand for hot cooked meals in schools by educationists, social activists and local leaders, the note states, “It is proposed to start serving the cooked meal in schools from March 15, adhering to COVID protocol. Order will be issued to local administrations to make required arrangements for this.”

The note also states that the Central Government has already approved the serving of cooked food in schools under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. Director of School Education (Primary) Dinkar Temkar, said, “Even as schools have started earlier, increasing cases of COVID in December-January had again closed schools. This impact continued till earlier this month. Now, with changing conditions, this decision is taken.”

The Indian Express had earlier reported about missing mid-day meals from schools, which have resumed offline operations since last month. As per the information provided in the note, a total of 1.02 crore students from 85,761 schools are benefitted from the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.