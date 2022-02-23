Rajendra Pal Gautam, Minister for Women and Child Development, Government of Delhi informed that all the child protection and correctional homes in Delhi will be made word-class, akin to the government schools of Delhi. The minister shared this on Wednesday, February 23.

The minister was conducting a surprise check of a government child protection and correctional home and even asked officials to ensure that they interact with the children there on a regular basis.

Interaction will ensure that a direct communication channel is established with the children and it will help raise their self-confidence as well. It will also help to make sure that all issues with regard to maintenance and facilities are sorted out as quickly as possible. This is what a statement quoted the minister as saying, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

"Our aim is that all ashrams of the Delhi government become world-class like government schools in the capital and that the entire country adopts it as a model," he said.