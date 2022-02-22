With the help of Bluetooth devices placed skillfully in their ears and fixed to their vests, two medical students in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, were caught copying, shared an official on Tuesday, February 22.

On Monday, February 21, a flying squad of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) caught the two students while they were attempting the last year exam of their MBBS course at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, the official informed.

A tiny device with SIM was hidden in one of the students' vest which was being utilised as a mobile phone while the other student was found with a regular phone, using which, calls were made during the exam, the official informed, as stated in a report by PTI.

In a way that it became hard to spot, both the students used Bluetooth-powered microphones placed in their ears to facilitate copying, the official added.

"We think these microphones were surgically fitted in the ears of both the students. Cases have been prepared against both the students. A committee of DAVV will take a decision in this regard," Renu Jain, Vice-Chancellor, DAVV, shared, as quoted in a report by PTI.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit informed that the management of the college has passed on all the required information to DAVV and suitable action will be taken by them.