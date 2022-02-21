International Mother Language Day is celebrated worldwide on February 21 to promote awareness of linguistic, cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism.

For any Bengali around the world, whether they are from West Bengal or Bangladesh, February 21 holds a massive historical significance. This is the day that defines their identity, a day that is always remembered for the sacrifice made by the people of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) to save their mother tongue, Bangla, from the imposition of Urdu by West Pakistan. Bhasha Andolan, as it is widely known, was a one-of-its-kind movement, and February 21, 1952, is a date that commemorates the beginning of a long and tiring battle that finally ended with the creation of Bangladesh after the Liberation War of 1971.

On February 21, 2018, renowned actor and South Indian film star Kamal Haasan launched his new political party named Makkal Needhi Maiam in the state of Tamil Nadu. "I was in your heart all this while. Now I want to be in all your homes. You had looked at me as a star all along. Now I request you to look at me as a lamp. Light me in all your homes," he had said then, addressing a large gathering of people in Madurai.

On this day, in 1995, American businessman and adventurer Steve Fossett became the first person to fly solo across the Pacific Ocean in a balloon. This achievement was considered the first of his many aviation records later on.

On this day, in 1878, the world's first-ever telephone directory had been issued. It consisted of a single piece of cardboard, listed 50 individuals, businesses and other offices in New Haven, Connecticut, that at the time had telephones.