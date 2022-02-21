With regards to a plea seeking cancellation of offline physical Board examinations for Classes X and XII to be held by several boards, including CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education), the Supreme Court agreed to list the same for hearing. This was decided by the top court on Monday, February 21.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli were taking note of the submissions of a lawyer who sought an earlier listing of the plea. The lawyer stated that due to the ongoing pandemic, physical exams should not be held, stated a report in PTI.

"Let the matter go before a bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar," the bench said, as quoted in a report by PTI.

The plea filed by activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai was mentioned by the lawyer as it was seeking directions to education boards, including CBSE, who have proposed to conduct Board exams in the offline mode for students of Classes X and XII.

The plea also sought a direction to education boards for coming up with an alternative mode of assessment.

It was from April 26 that CBSE had decided to conduct term two Board exams for students of Classes X and XII.