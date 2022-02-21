The restriction on gathering or agitation around Bengaluru's educational institutions will continue due to the ongoing hijab row as the prohibitory order restricting the same has now been extended till March 8, the police informed.

The orders, which were passed on February 9, initially were to be in force till the morning of February 22.

While passing a fresh order, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant pointed out that in a few areas of Karnataka, protests were noted with regards to the stringent enforcement of uniform rules in schools/colleges. Since these agitations would have disturbed public order and peace, the initiation of proper security measures was seen as vital.

"Since the issue is still alive and possibility of holding protests, for and against the same (uniform) in Bengaluru city cannot be ruled out, it is considered appropriate to extend the aforementioned prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC for another two weeks to restrict any gathering, agitation or protests of any type around the schools, PU colleges, degree colleges, or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city," the order said.

Since December end, the hijab versus saffron scarf row has been raging on in educational institutions in several parts of Karnataka. The full bench of the Karnataka High Court has been hearing the matter for seven days now.