Officials were directed to remove pendencies and expedite disbursal of scholarships to students hailing from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Castes (OBCs) by Rajendra Pal Gautam, Social Welfare Minister of Delhi.

In a meeting with the Director of SC-ST Welfare Department and high ranking officials from the departments of education and finance, the minister was reviewing scholarship disbursement. This happened on Monday, February 17, as stated in a report by PTI.

"There has been a delay in disbursement of student scholarships under the ST/SC/OBC department. I have ordered the officers to resolve all the issues as soon as possible so that students start receiving their scholarships at the earliest. The application process for scholarships should start at the beginning of the academic year itself," a statement quoted the minister as saying.