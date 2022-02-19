For continuation till the year 2026, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme has been given approval by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. This was informed by the officials on Friday, February 18.

This centrally-sponsored scheme (CSS) is for funding state government universities so that they can work towards aims like equity, access and excellence.

Rs 12,929.16 crore has been entailed by the proposal as the expenditure, out of which, Rs 8,120.97 crore is the central share while Rs 4,808.19 crore is the state share. Under the new phase of the scheme, the vision is to support about 1,600 projects, as stated by a report in PTI.

“The new phase of RUSA targets to reach the unserved, underserved areas, remote and rural areas, difficult geographies, aspirational districts, Tier-II cities, areas with low GER, to benefit the most disadvantaged areas and SEDGs (Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups),” a senior ministry official said, as quoted in a report by PTI.

The scheme's new phase has been planned in order to factor in a few of the recommendations and goals of the New Education Policy (NEP), which recommends a few important changes to the higher education system followed currently so as to revamp it. By doing so, quality education along with equity and inclusion is delivered, the official explained.

State governments will be given support for gender inclusion, initiatives around equity, ICT, upgrading skills or vocationalisation to help enhance employability and so on under the new phase of the scheme. Support will also be extended to states for creating new model degree colleges and as far as universities are concerned, they will be supported for multi-disciplinary education and research, the official informed.

Grants will also be given so as to make accredited as well as non-accredited universities and colleges stronger. This will enable them to undertake activities like teaching and learning in Indian languages, the officials shared.