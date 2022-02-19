School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with Department of Linguistics, Aligarh Muslim University, Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi and GLA University, Mathura is organizing an International Webinar on the occasion of International Mother Language Day on February 21 at 2.30 pm.

Mumtaz Ali, Chancellor, MANUU will preside over the webinar. Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor is the Patron and Prof Syed Imtiaz Hasnain, Department of Linguistics, AMU is the convenor of the webinar. Prof Tove Skutnabb-Kangas, Finland/Sweden, Prof Robert Phillipson, UK/Denmark and Prof Ajit Mohanty, India will deliver talks on the occasion.

The webinar will be telecast live on IMC MANUU Youtube channel. Meanwhile, MANUU is organizing a welcome ceremony in honour of Mumtaz Ali on his first visit to University as Chancellor on February 21 at 11.00 am. Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Prof SM Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof SK. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar along with FO I/c, COE, Deans & Directors will be present on the occasion.