On the charges of violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of IPC, police cases were registered against 15 girl students of a government pre-university college in Tumakuru, Karnataka.

A protest was staged by about 40 girls at the Government Empress Junior PU college since they were denied entry into classrooms for wearing hijab and burqa on Wednesday, February 16. Slogans were also raised during the protests.

While the deputy commissioner's prohibitory orders were in force, they took a rally out for a short time and covered a short distance. On Thursday, February 17, Assistant Commissioner Ajay was in a meeting with Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Gangadhar and college principal Shanmukhappa.

On the instructions of the assistant commissioner, a complaint was filed with the police by the college principal. But official sources told TNIE that the FIR does not name any student.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed with the deputy commissioner and SP by members of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, led by Tajuddein Sharif, that the High Court's interim order was violated by him when he stopped the girl students at the college gate.

On Thursday evening, a group of students accompanied by their parents and two teachers protested near Mini Vidhana Soudha. Their demand was to present their appeal by meeting the deputy commissioner. Later, Tahsildar Mohan Kumar GV met them.