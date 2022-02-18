It is by four to six weeks that NEET-MDS will be postponed. Along with this, the date for completing compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses might be finalised as July 31, 2022, as opposed to March 31, 2022. This is the announcement that was made by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, on Wednesday, February 17.

The notice released informed that the ministry had received several representations, including those from United Doctors Action Front Association and MDS aspirants, requesting them to extend the date of exams for NEET-MDS by four to six weeks and extend the date of completion of compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses beyond March 31, 2022

READ ALSO : NEET UG, PG seats in the country up by 72, 78 per cent in seven years. But that didn't solve the doctor shortage

“It has been decided by the Competent Authority that the date for the conduct of NEET-MDS examination, 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks and preferably around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022," the notice read.

It also further informed that the date of completion of compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses may be fixed as July 31, 2022 instead of March 31, 2022.