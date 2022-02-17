In order to avoid any confusion that might arise among stakeholders, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has come to the decision that no partial approval of technical courses will be given to universities, as per officials.

Those affiliated institutions who are offering technical education programmes are required to seek prior approval of the technical education council, but it has come to their notice that a few central, state and even private universities are taking only partial approval for a few chosen courses and programmes and this is leading to confusion among stakeholders, shared Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE, as per a report in PTI.

“Therefore, AICTE has decided that no partial approval to technical courses will be given to universities in order to avoid confusion among stakeholders. Accordingly, all universities have been informed that either they take full approval of all technical courses or they can continue without approval of AICTE,” he added, as quoted in a report by PTI.

The Member Secretary explained that the Supreme Court has held that universities do not need to seek prior approval to begin a new department or course and programme in technical education. However, universities are still under the obligation to adhere to the standards and the norms that have been set by AICTE. For the sake of ensuring the development of technical education which is coordinated and integrated along with maintaining the required standards, the technical education council might cause an inspection of the university which needs to be as per the provisions that are under the relevant rules and regulations of AICTE, he informed.

“Further, all affiliated institutions running technical education programmes require prior approval of AICTE,” he added.