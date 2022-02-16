Two days after the administration permitted in-person classes to be conducted as COVID-19 cases were on a decline, several educational institutions of higher learning, which included colleges, reopened in Kashmir on Tuesday, February 15.

As per a report in PTI, officials informed that it was after a gap of two whole months that students in Srinagar were making their way back to college again. Needless to say, students and staff observed all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while they were getting back, they said.

From February 21, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar will switch back to offline classes for PG courses and BTech eighth-semester students of all branches. Dean (Academic Affairs) Najeeb-ud-din informed that it was at a recent meeting that this decision was arrived at.

"The decision regarding resumption of academic activities of other semesters will be taken later in view of prevailing COVID situation," the dean said, as quoted by a report in PTI. He also informed that PhD research scholars were already working in an offline mode.

The dean also shared that those students who will be coming back to the campus will be required to bring vaccination certificates as well as negative RT-PCR reports.

Director of NIT Srinagar, Rakesh Sehgal, informed that all arrangements had been made and that academic activities will resume in a phased manner while adhering to all COVID-19 precautionary measures like masks, that has been made mandated, and sanitisation, which is going on.