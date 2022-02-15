Principal of Srikakulam government degree college, P Surekha, organised Valentine's Day-True Love on Monday, February 14. No, it's not what you think it is! This was a special programme organised in an endeavour to further strengthen the relationship among teachers, students and parents as well.

While intreating with students, the principal shared that Valentine's Day is not simply about love between a boy and a girl, it also includes the love that parents and teachers have for children. "Parent's love will help youth in becoming complete individuals. The parent-student-teacher triangle plays a vital role in the education and the overall progress of students. The triangle is equilateral and all the three are equally interconnected with each other. While parents are always the first teachers, the teachers at school/college help students in all-around development," she opined.

The principal also added that such regular interaction between the stakeholders will ensure that students overcome difficulties, both academic as well as personal and even help them stay away from bad habits. A student mentor was assigned to each class and it is the duty of this mentor to help teachers and parents monitor the activities of other students and guide them when need be.

The principal even motivated students to pay their tributes to Pulwama martyrs to ensure that patriotism is inculcated in students. Speaking to TNIE, she said, "We have assigned 17 different mentors to the 17 courses being offered by the college. The mentors will understand the problems being faced by the students and resolve the same with the help of teachers and parents."

"The youth thinks that Valentine's Day as a day is meant just for love between a boy and girl. Today, we made an attempt to let students understand the triangular connection between teachers, students and parents and the significance of love and interactions among them," she clarified. Over 100 students and their parents were a part of the session.