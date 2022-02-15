On Monday, February 14, Jamia Millia Islamia announced that for the final year students of postgraduation, physical classes will resume from March 2 and for final year students of those students pursuing their undergrduation, classes will begin from Mid-March.

The administration of the university informed in an order that the varsity will reopen phase-wise taking into account the outstation students and the travel preparation they would be required to make in order to get to the campus in Delhi, as reported by PTI. It also added that hostels will not be reopening until and unless COVID-19 protocols are in place.

For all those students who will be starting with physical classes, the varsity has mandated negative RT-PCR reports along with valid ID cards. "The university has limited seats in the Boys/Girls Hostels and the hostel buildings are under renovation/maintenance work. Taking into consideration the COVID-19 protocol, it is not possible/advisable to provide residential accommodation till Covid protocol exists. The Provosts of Hall of Residence are required to monitor the renovation/maintenance work personally and prepare fresh list of students for hostel allotment in each hostel after renovation is over," the order read, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

No decision regarding the resumption of in-person classes for intermediate years of UG and PG courses has been announced yet. The order had also mentioned that whenever online classes are conducted, the examinations too will take place via the digital mode.

It is from February 21 that departmental libraries, indoor games facilities and gym for cardholders will be accessible and the three dry canteens will function from March 2 with the registrar's prior permission, the statement read. The university has also asked all staff members to adhere to COVID-19 protocols strictly.

It may be recalled that Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had decided to reopen in one shot while Jamia is looking to reopen in a phased manner starting from March.

Student outfits including All India Students' Association (AISA) and Jamia students have staged protests demanding that the campus should reopen.