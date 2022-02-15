The wearing of hijab has been banned in an autonomous post-graduate government college in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. This was post a protest by saffron outfits over two students wearing a hijab on Monday, February 14.

Young students associated with outfits including Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini made an appearance at Agrani Government Autonomous PG College in Datia town and spotted two students in hijab on the premises. After this, a protest was held inside the college. The college administration and principal DR Rahul tried to find out about the two students who wore hijab.

"By the time we tried to find those students, they had already left the college. An order was subsequently issued by the college, asking students to wear only civilised and decent clothes in the college," informed the principal.

The incident happened three days after a hijab and burqa-clad MCom third semester student was allowed to attempt an exam at a Government Autonomous PG College. She was allowed to write the exam only after she submitted a written undertaking on her exam admit card stating that henceforth, she will not attend the college wearing a hijab. She gave the written undertaking to the in-charge principal after objections were raised against her wearing the hijab-burqa.