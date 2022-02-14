The classes for MBBS freshers commenced at Madurai Medical College on Monday, February 14. Following instructions from the National Medical Council (NMC), the introduction classes began for the students of first-year MBBS while the counselling for filling MBBS/BDS seats is still underway in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to TNIE, the Vice Principal of Madurai Medical College, Dr V Dhanalakshmi, stated that students who were able to download their allotment orders since Sunday, February 13, have been asked to join the college starting Monday.

All 16 government school students who secured admission through 7.5% horizontal reservation reported to classes on day one, she shared. "Every year, the classes begin after a formal induction/orientation programme for all the 250 students admitted to the college. However, this year, classes began even before the second round of counselling has started, as per the order by the NMC. As the second round of counselling for All-India Quota and State Quota and the Mop-Up round are yet to be held, there are chances for student to drop-out and lateral entry," said a college official.

"This year, students have been given time to join college, the induction programme will be held on a later date. The MBBS students will be attending the introduction classes directly. The introduction classes for students joining after the completion of counselling will be held separately," the Vice Principal added. On Monday, February 14, the Director of Medical Education, Dr R Narayan Babu, announced that the last date for MBBS freshers to join classes was extended from February 16 to February 18.

When asked about the NMC's controversial suggestion to replace the tradition of administering the centuries-old Hippocratic Oath during the White Coat Ceremony with 'Maharshi Charak Shapath', the Vice Principal said, "The oath is administered during the White Coat Ceremony that is held for MBBS freshers during the formal induction programme that is yet to be conducted this year. The NMC has informed us about it and an official instruction from the State Health Department is awaited."