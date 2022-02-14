Educational institutions reopened in Karnataka on Monday, February 14, following an order by the state government. However, a few Muslim students have decided to boycott their exams since they aren't being allowed to attend school with their hijabs on, following an interim order by the state's High Court, prohibiting the wearing of any religious items in educational institutions.

The incident occurred at the Government High School in Shivamogga district, where 13 Muslim girls refused to take the SSLC (Class X) preparatory examination. The students were stopped by the teachers and asked to remove their hijab. The students, however, refused to comply and demanded that they be allowed to write the exams.

According to a report by IANS, the teachers and school management tried to convince the students to remove their hijab and write the exam in a separate room. However, the students rejected the offer and decided to boycott the examination. Parents of the girls also supported their children and reportedly took them home saying that without the hijab, they can't attend classes.

Aliya Mehat, a student who boycotted the exam, said, "The court is yet to give the order. However, no matter what the order is, we will not take off our hijab. It is okay if we don't write exams. Exams are not important for me, religion is important. We will not come to school if the hijab is not made mandatory. My parents have asked me to come back home if asked to take off my hijab," she said. However, more than 100 other Muslim girls, who are studying in the school, attended the classes without a hijab.

Meanwhile, Congress legislators attended the joint session of the Assembly wearing black badges amidst the hijab row under the leadership of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. The party maintained that they were "protesting the collapse of constitutional values during the administration of the BJP in the state."