A "concise and crisp" response has been sought by the Delhi High Court from the Government of Delhi with regards to a petition to make sure of admissions in private schools for more than 44,000 children from weaker sections and disadvantaged groups.

It was on the public interest litigation (PIL) of NGO Justice For All that the bench, headed by Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh, issued a notice to the Government of Delhi counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi to file the reply, as per a report in PTI.

“File a concise and crisp reply (on) what is your understanding of Right to Education Act, the position of number of seats in the previous year, applications made and number of admissions,” the court, as quoted in a report by PTI. For further hearing, the court has listed the case on April 26.

The plea alleges that there was a serious violation of the fundamental rights of several children who have been waiting for admissions and that they have been waiting since April last year. This is on the account of the inaction of the government to discharge their duty.

The petition stated that there are over 53,000 seats from the present year in addition to the 24,000 seats that have been carried forward from the last academic year. All in all, from the total 77,000 seats that are for those children who are from EWS (Economically Weaker Section) or disadvantaged groups, only 21,000 children have gained admission. It alleged that it was the Director of Education who delay the process on their own and now, are not allowing admissions because of the delay, which is actually the duty of the government.

It is from the Director of Education that the petitioner NGO has sought direction so that action can be initiated against those private schools that have failed to admit students.