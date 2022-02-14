Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) National General Secretary, Nidhi Tripathi, was detained in front of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's residence after she staged a protest demanding justice to Lavanya, who breathed her last on January 19 in Thanjavur after she took her own life. While BJP alleged religious conversion attempts, the TN police stood by the family abuse angle.

Nidhi Tripathi, National Secretary Muthuramalingam, State Secretary from South Tamil Nadu Susila S, along with other student activists, were arrested in front of Stalin's residence at Alwarpet in Chennai. A video that circulated on social media platforms showed Nidhi and a few others being dragged from the protest site by the local police.

The ABVP said that they would not shy away from the protest and are determined to get Lavanya justice. "The Tamil Nadu government and administration are doing everything they can to suppress the case of Lavanya's suicide but every ABVP worker is also committed to fight till Lavanya gets justice," said Gajendra Tomar, National Secretary, ABVP.

Just last week, Nidhi had also written to the CM asking for speedy justice. In her emotional letter to Stalin, Nidhi specified why the ABVP thinks that the TN government has been lackadaisical in handling such a sensitive case and harped on the conversion angle that the BJP has been talking about. "Lavanya has once been murdered by the consistent strangulations caused by the missionary forces, now your government and your political party are trying to murder Lavanya for the second time," she accused.