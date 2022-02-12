From February 16, Wednesday, nursery and play schools in Tamil Nadu will welcome back children. This was the announcement made by the Government of Tamil Nadu post a high-level meeting, chaired by Cheif Minister MK Stalin, to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other senior state officials participated in the meeting, which was chaired by the CM.

It was on February 1 that in-person classes commenced for school children, Classes I to XII, and college students as well.

It is after a gap of two years that nursery children will be going back to school again. Among the fresh relaxations include allowing exhibitions as well. Most of the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted by the Government of Tamil Nadu, as stated in a report by PTI.

According to notification regarding curbs that are applicable from February 16 to March 2, up to 200 people could take part in a marriage and related ceremonies and up to 100 people can attend a funeral.

Ban on social, cultural and political events congregations continues, an official release stated.