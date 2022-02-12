Published: 12th February 2022
Nursery and play schools in Tamil Nadu to welcome back children from February 16
It was on February 1 that in-person classes commenced for school children, Classes I to XII, and college students as well
From February 16, Wednesday, nursery and play schools in Tamil Nadu will welcome back children. This was the announcement made by the Government of Tamil Nadu post a high-level meeting, chaired by Cheif Minister MK Stalin, to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.
Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other senior state officials participated in the meeting, which was chaired by the CM.
It is after a gap of two years that nursery children will be going back to school again. Among the fresh relaxations include allowing exhibitions as well. Most of the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted by the Government of Tamil Nadu, as stated in a report by PTI.
According to notification regarding curbs that are applicable from February 16 to March 2, up to 200 people could take part in a marriage and related ceremonies and up to 100 people can attend a funeral.
Ban on social, cultural and political events congregations continues, an official release stated.