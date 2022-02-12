The University of Delhi has decided to continue with Open Book Exams (OBE) for the months of March and April 2022. This, despite the fact that the varsity is set to reopen for all students for physical classes from February 17, 2022. However, the university will return to physical examinations from the month of May this year.

Odd semester exams have been scheduled for the months of March and April, and these will now be held in the Open Book Mode, said the varsity in a notice. The suggestion came from the Working Group for Examinations in the university. "All examinations that shall be conducted in the month of May and onwards (Even semester examinations II/IV/VI/VIII) shall be conducted in Physical mode," clarified the university in the notice.

Open Book Exams were resorted to during the pandemic in June last year 2021, and then again in November 2021. Exams were conducted online and invited the wrath of the students and faculty members when they were first announced, who claimed that the mode discriminated against students who did not have access to online resources.

Dr Abha Dev Habib, who teaches Physics at Miranda House has been one of the faculty members opposed to the idea of OBE ever since it was proposed. The first semester exams are just two weeks away and the students are already coping with numerous assignments — on top of that this sudden notice adds a logistical challenge, said Dr Habib but also added that OBE might not be as bad an option for both the students and the varsity if it's only for this semester. "With the hope that things will get normal and for these students studies and exam will be in physical mode henceforth, having an OBE in their first semester of degree programs is a small dilution," said Dr Habib.