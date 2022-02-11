The Supreme Court is set to hear a bunch of pleas challenging the Madras High Court order in the Lavanya case — Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi will hear the case on February 14. Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has written to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asking for speedy justice.

ABVP National General Secretary, Nidhi Tripathi, in her letter to the TN CM, said that the letter was written "with the ink of rage boiling in the heart and minds of the students". "The whole country is calling out loud in unison demanding punishment for the culprits who pushed Lavanya down the cliff of death. It is very unfortunate to see that your government is siding with the culprits of Lavanya," said Nidhi.

In her emotional letter to Stalin, Nidhi specified why the ABVP thinks that the TN government has been lackadaisical in handling such a sensitive case and harped on the conversion angle that the BJP has been talking about. "The very decision of the Madras High Court is a certificate of moral decay in the government working under your leadership. The moral decay is still an understatement because your government has done the unthinkable in challenging the Madras High court decision at the Supreme Court of India. This action of your government has made it clear to one and all that you don't wish to see Lavanya getting justice. You may have your political reasons for denying Lavanya her justice," said Nidhi in her letter. "But remember, Lavanya has once been murdered by the consistent strangulations caused by the missionary forces, now your government and your political party are trying to murder Lavanya for the second time," she accused.

Lavanya breathed her last on January 19 in Thanjavur after she attempted to take her own life. A viral video came to the fore and BJP alleged religious conversion was the reason while TN Police investigated the family abuse angle. While the MHC ordered them to transfer the case to CBI, the TN government challenged the order at SC. The case will be heard on February 14.