In the latest notice issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC), it has stated that it neither recognises nor approves medical courses that are done via digital mode. This notice was issued in connection with MBBS admissions in Chinese universities.

Dr Sandhya Bhullar, Secretary, NMC, informed in the notice that it has come to the attention of the External Affairs Ministry that a few Chinese universities have begun to issue notices with regards to MBBS admissions for the current as well as upcoming academic years. Aspiring students need to know that the Government of China has not only imposed severe travel restrictions in lieu of COVID-19, but since November 2020, has also suspended all visas.

"A large number of international students, including Indian students, have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions," it said, as per a report in IANS.

Earlier, it was informed by the Chinese authorities that courses will now be conducted via virtual mode.

As far as extant rules go, the commission does not recognise or approve of medical courses that are pursued via the digital mode. The notice also went on to advise that the students need to refer to FMGE Regulations before they plan on applying or even seeking admissions in any Chinese or foreign institution.

