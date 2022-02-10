The Government of Madhya Pradesh is currently working on a scheme that will enable them to commence as many as ten new medical colleges in the state, informed Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang. This is being done to ensure that the state produces enough doctors.

“We are planning to open 10 new medical colleges in the state. We are also mulling over opening medical colleges through public-private partnership (PPP) PPP mode,” said the minister, as quoted by PTI.

READ ALSO : Fifty per cent seats in private medical colleges to be at par with govt colleges: National Medical Commission

The Government of Madhya Pradesh will purchase four genome sequencing machines and import five from the centre, the minister informed and added that these machines will be used across various different medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh.

Soon, the state government intends to launch Mareej Mitra Yojana, this will enable citizens who are inclined towards serving and helping needy patients to work in hospitals.

Minister Sarang laid the foundation stone for a new OPD (Outpatient Department) and academic block at the government dental college, Indore. He also inaugurated the new building of the PG department. He announced that in the only government dental college of the state, the number of BDS (bachelor of dental surgery) seats will go up from 63 to 100 and as far as MDS (master of dental surgery) seats are concerned, they will go up from 27 to 54.