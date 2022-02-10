A plea has been filed by a group of medical students from India, who are currently pursuing their studies in a Chinese university, and they are seeking a judicial intervention so that they can pursue their practice in India. This is because there is no availability of visas from the Chinese authorities and they are stuck here. Regarding the same, the Delhi High Court has sought a response from the centre and the National Medical Council (NMC).

It was in early 2020 that the group of about 150 students returned to India from Ningbo University, China, and post this, they are stuck here, as per a report in IANS.

For the same, the division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh has sought the response of the centre via the Ministries of Law and Justice, External Affairs, Health and Family Welfare and the NMC as well. While issuing notices, the court has also asked the respondents to be sympathetic because the students are simply praying for a study arrangement.

The counsel, appearing on behalf of the students, argued that the career of about 18,000 students is at stake as they have been stuck in India because of the restrictions that have been imposed by the Government of China. They weren't allowed to get a transfer from their current Chinese university to any other university abroad, except for the ones in China, in view of the 2021 regulations.

Such is the situation that they aren't permitted for physical training in India by the NMC nor are the authorities providing any clarity with regards to the online theory classes that they have attended which were conducted by their medical university in China.

It is from the NMC that the petitioners sought direction so that the online classes conducted by their universities are recognised and also from the Ministry of External Affairs so that they can meet the Chinese authorities to address and resolve their concerns.



The matter has been posted for further hearing on March 21