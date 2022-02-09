After two days of hearing the case surrounding the hijab ban in institutions across Karnataka, the single bench comprising Justice Krishna Dixit of the Karnataka High Court has decided to refer the case to a larger bench. The final decision on whether the case would continue to be heard by a single bench or if it would be heard by a larger bench would be taken by the Chief Justice.

"Having regard to the enormity of questions of importance which are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put at the hand of CJ to decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter," Justice Dixit noted in the order, as reported by LiveLaw. "...registry is directed to place the papers before Chief Justice for consideration immediately, considering the urgency pleaded in the petitions," he said in the order.

When the advocates representing the Muslim students who are barred from attending their college while wearing a hijab asked the court to provide interim relief to the students — where they would be allowed to attend classes with their hijab on till the court passes a final order — Justice Dixit refused to do so at this point in time. He said, "It is open for the petitioners to seek interim relief after a decision is taken by the CJ regarding the constitution of the larger bench."

Meanwhile, the situation on the ground in Karnataka is getting worse as the clock ticks. Just a day earlier, a video of a Hijab-clad student went viral where she was chased by hundreds of saffron shawl-wearing students chanting "Jai Shri Ram". Refusing to be scared, as a quick response to the mob, the girl said, "Allah Hu Akbar".