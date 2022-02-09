History has been created by Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) students yet again. After the first round of NEET counselling concluded recently, as many as 190 students have managed to secure MBBS seats in medical colleges.



B Saani from Gowlidoddi College will now study in Gandhi Medical College. “My father is a sanitation worker and mother is a labourer in Husnabad, Karimnagar. If not for the free NEET coaching, I wouldn’t have dreamt of preparing for the NEET exam. I want to become a nephrologist and want to be remembered as a poor people’s doctor,” he shared, as quoted in a report in Telangana Today.



Spandana, another student of TSWREIS who hails from Cherlapalem village in Mahabubabad district, will be pursuing her education in Osmania Medical College. “I am thrilled beyond my words at the thought of becoming a doctor,” she shared and thanked her teachers.



Neha hopes to help the needy once she becomes a doctor. She had lost her father at a very young age. She shared, “My mother is a daily wage labourer, from Singotam village, Nagarkurnool district. She struggled a lot to educate me and I am happy to secure a seat in Kakatiya Medical College,” she shared.



TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose thanked Cheif Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Scheduled Caste Development Department Minister Koppula Eeshwar for the funds sanctioned that went into coaching students for NEET.



As many as 513 students from TSWREIS have been selected to pursue their education in medical colleges in the past six years.