Tension prevailed in PES Arts, Science and Commerce college in Mandya, when students clad in saffron shawls heckled a girl student wearing a hijab raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans on Tuesday, February 8.

Hundreds of students clad in saffron shawls were seen raising pro-Hindu slogans outside the PES college campus on Tuesday morning when the student in hijab who was walking towards her class from the parking area at the campus was intimidated by the students raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

In an interview with NDTV, the girl claimed that only 10% of the miscreants were students of the college and the rest were outsiders. She also adds that her college's principal and lecturers supported and protected her during the incident.

Irked by the agitation, the girl student raised her hand and chanted 'Allahu Akbar'. She was later escorted by the college staff to prevent any untoward incident. Meanwhile, the row over religious attire has quickly spread in the hinterlands of Mandya as several students from the rural pockets came up wearing saffron shawls to attend classes at Pandavapura First Grade College. Even as the college management took objection to it, students turned a deaf ear and walked straight into classes raising pro-Hindu slogans.