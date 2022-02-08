As a "courtesy", those students who were wearing hijab were permitted to enter the college premises, informed BC Nagesh, Minister of Primary and High School Education, Government of Karnataka, on Monday, February 7. He maintained that adhering to uniforms remains mandatory.

"Students protesting outside the campus were allowed inside as a courtesy. They were asked to respect the uniform code and attend classes. They chose to sit in a separate classroom and continued protests. Students must adhere to dress code to attend classes," the state education minister said, as quoted in ANI.

READ ALSO : Move to stop Hijab-wearing students from attending classes is violation of Right to Education, it is inhumane: Siddaramaiah

As it is the culture of India to welcome guests, students who were protesting outside Government PU College against the hijab-wearing prohibition were asked to enter the campus, the minister said. But while students were permitted to enter, no classes were conducted. "These girls aren't aware of the school norms and customs and they will understand later," he said.

It was made clear by the minister that the students will need to abide by rules and implored them to follow the "law of the land". He informed that, "They will not be allowed in the classrooms at any cost. This is happening only in Kundapura. They were sitting on the road. The MLA himself has taken the decision on humanitarian grounds to allow students back in the premises."

"No classes will be conducted if students don saffron, green shawls or Hijab. If they want to study in classrooms, then the uniform code as prescribed by the schools or administration must be respected by the students," he said, adding that they are waiting for the orders of the High Court.

Five women from a government pre-university college in Udupi have filed petitions which question the hijab prohibition and the High Court will be hearing them.

It all started on February 4, when a few students at the Government Girls PU college, Udupi district, claimed that they were not being allowed to attend classes. It was on February 5 that a circular by the pre-university education board was released stating that students can wear only those uniforms that have received the administration's approval and that no other religious practices will be permitted inside the campus.