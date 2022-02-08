The Government of Rajasthan on Monday, February 6, cancelled REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher) Level 2 paper after there was an uproar with regards to the paper leak.



It was at a press conference that Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, said, "The REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher) Level 2 paper stands cancelled." Meanwhile, REET Level 1 exams will not be cancelled.



As per a report in IANS, the CM added that the schedule for Level 2 exam will be shared when the committee, headed by Justice Vyas, presented its report on March 15. "This year, the candidates who will pass the REET Level 1 examination will be given appointment on the basis of merit and they will not have to take any other examination," he said.

READ ALSO : #Reet 2021 Scam turns political: Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia targets Congress



"Also, now there will be 62,000 recruitments made in REET Level I and Level II papers in total, out of which, 15,000 have been fixed for the first Level," he informed.



It was for as many as 32,000 posts that REET was held earlier. Level 1 had 15,500 posts and Level 2 has 16,500 posts, Currently, the posts have only increased. The CM also shared that they will bring a law in the Assembly session with regards to this.



"The SOG (Special Operations Group) is investigating the discrepancies in REET exam. Our government will ensure justice to the youth by punishing every guilty person," he added.



September 26 and 27 — these were the dates on which REET exams were conducted and over 23 lakh candidates had appeared for it. But, the paper was leaked much before it even reached over 33 centres. Once the investigation was initiated by the SOG, it was made known that the paper was leaked from the education complex and over 35 people have been arrested with regards to it.