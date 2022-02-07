With regards to the hijab-saffron shawl row in Karnataka, two persons were arrested today, February 7, on charges of brandishing knives in Kundapur, a town in Udupi district, as informed by the police.

As per a report in PTI, it was near the government pre-university college that they were arrested thanks to a tip-off which informed that as many as five people had arrived at the spot bearing lethal weapons with the intention to create communal tension on Friday, February 4.

The accused persons have been identified as Abdul Majeed (32) and Rajab (41), and they hail from Gangolli, which is in Kundapur taluk. Majeed is accused in as many as seven criminal cases and Rajab has one case pending against him at Gangolli police station. According to sources, it is at Kundapur police station that a case has been registered against the duo under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the police are on the lookout for the other three who are involved in the case.