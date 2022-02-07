The current batch of UG medical students (2021-22), here's some news for you. Your academic calendar will be three months shorter, meaning it will be for 11 months instead of 13, and this is coming officially from the National Medical Commission (NMC). This is owing to the delay in admissions this year.



The announcement, which was made on the official website of NMC, nmc.org.in, states that the MBBS academic session will commence on February 14 and it will conclude in June 2027. This also includes the mandatory internship, as per a report in The Indian Express.

Don't worry, the commission has assured that the academic curriculum will be completed. In their own words, “the academic curriculum for undergraduate courses shall be completed within the stipulated time as prescribed in the regulations,” the official notification stated.



To make sure this happens, and that in no way, the quality or the quantity of curriculum is affected, the commission has come to the decision that when it comes to the foundation courses, it will be taught only after regular teaching hours, on weekends and on holidays as well. “Foundation course will be covered after usual teaching hours or on weekends/holidays. Thus the first professional (year) has been compressed to eleven months instead of thirteen. Vacations have also been curtailed during first, second and third professionals by one month. Therefore each professional phase of training has been compressed by one month only,” the NMC notification read.



It is due to the delay in admissions this year that this change has been decided upon. It was in May 2021 that the NEET-UG 2021 exams were to be conducted but were conducted only in September. It was after this that the first round of seat allotment in the state was announced. This was announced by the state common entrance test (CET) cell on February 1.